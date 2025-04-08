Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $750,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Snowflake by 930,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.2 %

SNOW stock opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average is $152.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.13.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

