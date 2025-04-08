Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYD opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

