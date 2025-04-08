Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $375,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:TDS opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

