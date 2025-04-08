Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,079 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,106.83. This represents a 86.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. The trade was a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,257 shares of company stock worth $11,501,977. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

