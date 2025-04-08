Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 32,561 BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

