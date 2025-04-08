Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 239794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Knowles alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knowles

Knowles Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,297,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,135,000 after buying an additional 265,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Knowles by 340.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Knowles by 74.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.