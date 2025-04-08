Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.