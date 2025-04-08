Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.64.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
Shares of KMI stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.48.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.