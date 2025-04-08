Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $184.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.05. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.