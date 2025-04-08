KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after buying an additional 7,754,576 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $63,540,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,827,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.