Kerry Group plc (KYGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.89 ($0.97) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 133.6% increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kerry Group Stock Up 3.3 %

KYGA stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73.70 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.70 ($1.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.74.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

