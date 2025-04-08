Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Price

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 306,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $858.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.56.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barings BDC
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.