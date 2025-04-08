Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Price

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 306,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $858.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Barings BDC Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,084,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 83,408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,994 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,891,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 756,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

