KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Purchased by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 153.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 515,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 805,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 374,213 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KALV shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Insider Activity

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $50,121.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,356.10. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 43,707 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $382,873.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,986,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,681,564.80. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 236,055 shares of company stock worth $2,162,146 and sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of KALV opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $571.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.39.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.