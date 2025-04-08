Just Group plc (JUST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 157.1% increase from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Just Group Stock Performance

Just Group stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.60 ($2.15). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Just Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Just Group will post 38.3510638 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Just Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Godson purchased 66,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £99,789.86 ($127,023.75). Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Featured Stories

