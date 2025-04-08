JTC (LON:JTC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JTC
JTC Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at JTC
In other JTC news, insider Dawn Marriott purchased 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 939 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,947.16 ($127,223.98). 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About JTC
JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.