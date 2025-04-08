JTC (LON:JTC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday.

JTC stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 808 ($10.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,609. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 949.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 992.94. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 765 ($9.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,178 ($14.99).

In other JTC news, insider Dawn Marriott purchased 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 939 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,947.16 ($127,223.98). 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

