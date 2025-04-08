JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,208,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,021 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fmr LLC owned about 1.71% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $11,556,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $598.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

