JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $455.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.15.

Shares of LII stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $519.31. The company had a trading volume of 198,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,661. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $445.63 and a fifty-two week high of $682.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $590.77 and its 200 day moving average is $613.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. Research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,645,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

