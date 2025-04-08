JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.10 Per Share

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 45.2% increase from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:JAGI opened at GBX 338 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £247.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 375.23. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 323 ($4.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 394 ($5.02).

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targeting income without compromising on Asia’s growth

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides access to the world’s fastest growing equity market and targets predictable quarterly income without compromising its focus on growth.

Key points:

Expertise – Managed by emerging market veterans.

Portfolio – Manager’s focus on seeking out Asia’s best growth ideas.

Results – Seeks to provide predictable quarterly income distributions set annually.

Why invest in this trust

Managed by our locally based team of investment experts, the JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides broad access to Asia’s fast growing markets and benefits from our long experience in the region.

Investment objective

Aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of around 50 to 80 companies quoted on the Asian stock markets, excluding Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.