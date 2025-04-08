Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 574.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $28,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 296.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

JLL stock opened at $213.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.82. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

