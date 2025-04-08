Jonathan Brett Acquires 40,000 Shares of Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) Stock

Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Brett bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($11,976.05).
Raiz Invest Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
Raiz Invest Company Profile
