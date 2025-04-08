John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.04 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 24.93 ($0.32). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.33), with a volume of 13,548,615 shares traded.

John Wood Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £212.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.04.

Insider Transactions at John Wood Group

In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 10,305 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £6,698.25 ($8,526.29). Insiders have bought 52,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,056 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

