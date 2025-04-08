John N. Doherty Sells 17,367 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) CFO John N. Doherty sold 17,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $29,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,534,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,845.80. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kaltura Price Performance

KLTR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,131. Kaltura, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 126.99% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.36 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kaltura by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,854 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kaltura by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 511,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

