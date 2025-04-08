JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $70,130,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,418 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $47,948,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,841,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JD. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

