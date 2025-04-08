Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 5,447,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 1,314,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jayud Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jayud Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jayud Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

