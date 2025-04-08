Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,482,379 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 3.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $386,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

