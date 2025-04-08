iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.87% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of IYZ opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $393.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

