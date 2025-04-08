iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 210,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

