iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $276.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.30. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

