iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.22 and last traded at $104.48, with a volume of 3216109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.74.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after buying an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,687 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.