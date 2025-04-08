iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.85 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 2740918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hara Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

