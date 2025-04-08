iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $21.11. 23,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 16,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $70.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

Get iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.