iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $24,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.