iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,198 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.