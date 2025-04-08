iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stake Raised by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,573.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,061,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,369,000 after buying an additional 14,835,546 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 520,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,494,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 445,910 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 978,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of REET opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

