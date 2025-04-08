iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.11 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 1633699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.47.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 231,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 259,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 175,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 679,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

