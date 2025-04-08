iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. ArchPoint Investors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ArchPoint Investors now owns 139,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 868,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,302,000 after buying an additional 94,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

