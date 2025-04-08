Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 447.23 ($5.69) and traded as low as GBX 428 ($5.45). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 444 ($5.65), with a volume of 8,489 shares changing hands.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £883.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 436.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 447.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03.

Irish Continental Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

