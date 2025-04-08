Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,766,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 159,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 170,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $964.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.54 and a beta of 0.30. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $28.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0927 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

