Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 802% from the previous session’s volume of 3,358 shares.The stock last traded at $30.01 and had previously closed at $30.00.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QVML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 172,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $625,000.

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

