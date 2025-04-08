Invesco Ltd. Has $855.80 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,310,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.62% of Huntington Bancshares worth $855,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

