Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.23 and traded as low as $28.25. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 2,740,451 shares.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 22,676.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after buying an additional 902,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 128,279 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,913,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

