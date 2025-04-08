Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,332,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 851,427 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $20.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

