Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,332,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 851,427 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $20.68.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
