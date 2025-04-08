International Pte Ltd Bbrc Purchases 212,500 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 212,500 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at $166,516,690.65. The trade was a 2.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

On Friday, March 28th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 584,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,792,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 85,145 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,773.15.

On Wednesday, March 12th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84.

On Monday, March 10th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,373,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.