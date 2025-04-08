International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 334 ($4.25).

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.74) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group Increases Dividend

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 231.40 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.59. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 156.09 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.06 ($4.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12. The company has a market cap of £13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlines Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Stories

