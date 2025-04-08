International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.4% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $225.54 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

