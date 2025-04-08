Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director George Salamis Purchases 6,500 Shares of Stock

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) Director George Salamis acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$10,140.00.

On Friday, January 24th, George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of Integra Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85.

On Wednesday, January 15th, George Salamis purchased 10,000 shares of Integra Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$11,850.00.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$192.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. Integra Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.45.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

