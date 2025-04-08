Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$292.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$292.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total transaction of C$1,722,738.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$277.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$217.66 and a 52-week high of C$298.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$280.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$269.41.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

