Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 2421759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Inspirit Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £165,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.73.
About Inspirit Energy
Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.
