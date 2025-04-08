Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INSE. Truist Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, New Street Research set a $21.00 target price on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSE

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $188.87 million, a PE ratio of -701.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.