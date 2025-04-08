Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Position Lowered by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,118 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment makes up 3.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.87 million, a P/E ratio of -701.30 and a beta of 1.27. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.19 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

INSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price target on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, New Street Research set a $21.00 price objective on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

See Also

