Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells 641 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $99,528.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,174 shares in the company, valued at $87,599,296.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PNC traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.15. 4,426,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,917. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.55.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.